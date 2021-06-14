Some medically vulnerable Texans feel left behind as the state returns to normal

Like many people who followed a strict quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, Kristen Patton hasn’t seen her extended family for more than a year.

But unlike other Texans who, like her, have been fully vaccinated against the virus, Patton’s life is not likely to go back to normal any time soon.

That’s because the vaccine, widely viewed as the ticket back to pre-pandemic life, doesn’t appear to be working for Patton, a 45-year-old Austin heart transplant recipient who takes medicine that suppresses her immune system.

Researchers in a Johns Hopkins University clinical trial Patton is taking part in for transplant patients say it could be that the medicines she takes to keep her body from rejecting the transplanted heart is interfering with antibody production and hindering her ability to become immune to the virus, she said.

For Patton and potentially millions of other medically vulnerable Texans, the possibility that the vaccine won’t work — or that, as some patients fear, it could even hurt them — is a devastating blow after a year of sacrifice, isolation and waiting for protection against a virus that is especially dangerous for them.

“It is a very difficult thing to process,” Patton said. “To get those [antibody test] results was just a punch in the gut.”

Medical experts believe, based on several factors, that the vaccines are safe and effective even for the medically vulnerable. But several studies are in the works, including trials and research happening in Texas, to deepen scientific understanding of how the vaccines affect people with immune disorders, cancer and transplant patients who are taking immunosuppressive medications and people who suffer allergies.

“When you add up the populations between autoimmune, transplants and cancer [patients], that’s a lot of our friends and neighbors,” said Dr. Benjamin Greenberg, professor of neurology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, who is leading studies in collaboration with various specialists on the vaccine in immune-compromised patients. “That’s a lot of people in Texas who fall into one of these categories. So we’re not talking about a rare patient population. This is a lot of folks. So it needs study, and for us to get answers.”

