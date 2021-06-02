Analysis: Regulating dangerous practices in the Texas Legislature

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks with lawmakers on the house floor during the legislative session on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

Texas Republicans fear ballots more than bullets.

State lawmakers passed permitless carry legislation during their recently ended regular session — letting most adults carry guns in public without licenses, permits or training — and sent it to Gov. Greg Abbott for his signature, surprising a fair number of people inside and outside the Texas Capitol. And Abbott’s for it, but it wasn’t on the list of priorities he outlined early in the session.

“Election integrity” was on his list, though — and it didn’t get done.

That one died on a legislative deadline after delays by Republicans who wanted a stringent voting bill created an opportunity for Democrats who opposed it. Time grew short, the Democrats walked out — leaving too few people on hand to conduct business according to the rules — and time ran out.

Tempers were hot.

