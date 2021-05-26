Texas Senate’s bill dictating which school sports teams transgender children can join could miss House deadline

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

A controversial Texas bill that would restrict the participation of transgender student athletes in school sports is on life support late Tuesday night, as the House inches closer to a midnight deadline for passing all Senate bills.

Senate Bill 29 would mandate that transgender student athletes play on sports teams based on their sex assigned at birth instead of their gender identity. The bill’s proponents said it was necessary to protect girls’ sports, arguing that allowing transgender girls to play on school sports teams gave them an unfair advantage because they have higher levels of testosterone.

Ad

LGBTQ advocates said the legislation was harmful and discriminatory against transgender Texans. It is among a slate of Texas bills aimed at transgender people this legislative session and the only one that appears to still have a chance at becoming law. Texas is among several states that have considered bills limiting transgender health care options and school sports team particpation.

No matter the success of the legislation, LGBTQ advocates say the mere specter that such measures could become law has already damaged the mental health of transgender people.

Debate on SB 29 was delayed until 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night, leaving only half an hour for the chamber to pass the bill. There are also several other delayed bills ahead of it in line for consideration by the chamber.

Ad

SB 29 was one of the most high-profile pieces of legislation this session after it was deemed a priority by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican who presides over the Senate, and Gov. Greg Abbott, also a Republican, indicated he would sign the bill into law if it came to his desk.

In early May, however, the bill appeared to die in the House Public Education Committee after Republicans fell one vote shy of moving the bill forward when a GOP committee member, Rep. Dan Huberty, R-Houston, stepped out of the room and missed the vote.

Ad

Ad