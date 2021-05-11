Texas governor’s emergency powers during pandemics would be curbed under bill advanced in House

Customers formed a long line for groceries outside of Fiesta on Stassney Lane in Southeast Austin in February. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

The Texas House on Monday gave preliminary approval to a sweeping bill that would reform the governor’s emergency powers during a pandemic and involve the Legislature during such instances.

House members voted 92-45 for House Bill 3, which will need another vote in the lower chamber before it heads over to the Senate for consideration.

"We must now take what we have learned in dealing with the pandemic and set a different framework for future pandemics,” state Rep. Dustin Burrows, a Lubbock Republican and author of the proposal, told House members as he laid out the legislation. “As a baseline, you will not government your way out of it.”

HB 3 as advanced Monday would give lawmakers more oversight of the governor’s emergency powers during a pandemic and specifically carves out future pandemics from how the state responds to other disasters, such as hurricanes. One amendment added during Monday’s floor debate, for example, would require the Legislature to convene for a special session if a pandemic lasts longer than 120 days.

The wide-ranging legislation would affirm the governor’s ability to suspend state laws during a pandemic and allow for overriding local orders issued by county judges or mayors if they’re inconsistent with state orders.

The legislation was updated in March to include the creation of a 10-member legislative oversight committee that could in certain cases terminate pandemic disaster declarations, orders or other rules issued by the governor or local governments. The committee, which would consist of the lieutenant governor and speaker — who would serve as joint chairs — and a number of committee chairs from both chambers, would only be able to act when the Legislature is not convened for a regular or special session.

