Have you seen them? Amber Alert issued for girls ages 16 and 17 from Seagoville believed to be abducted

SEAGOVILLE, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued Monday for girls ages 16 and 17 from Seagoville that are believed to have been abducted.

Seagoville police said 16-year-old Devany Betancourt and 17-year-old Marina Nelson were last seen about 2:20 a.m. Sunday at 1724 South Highway 175.

Police said Betancourt was last seen wearing a gold and pink shirt, jeans, brown boots, a gold chain with a bull on it and two gold rings. Nelson was last seen wearing an orange shirt, gray sweatshirt and shorts, officers said.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Devany Betancourt and Marina Nelson from Seagoville, TX, on 04/18/2021. pic.twitter.com/AWgPsiLVNu — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) April 19, 2021

Anyone with information on the teens’ disappearances is urged to call the Seagoville Police Department at 972-287-2999.