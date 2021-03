Gov. Greg Abbott will join Senator Bryan Hughes on Thursday to discuss Senate Bill 12 (SB12), which prohibits social media companies from “censoring Texans based on viewpoints they express”.

“Too many social media sites silence conservative speech and ideas and trample free speech. It’s un-American, Un-Texan, & soon to be illegal,” Abbott wrote in a tweet.

A press conference will be held at the Plaza Tower Atrium in Tyler, Texas at 12:00 p.m.