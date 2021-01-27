64ºF

TribCast: How Joe Biden's immigration orders are playing out in Texas

Matthew Watkins And Todd Wiseman

Executive orders by President Joe Biden so far have included halting construction on the border wall and freezing some deportation. Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Texas Tribune

On this week's TribCast, Matthew speaks with Abby, Julián and Ross about President Joe Biden's immigration executive orders and the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

