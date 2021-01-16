Texas Capitol staffer says pandemic protocols are a must this session: “It’s the ability to think of others”

Odus Evbagharu, 28, serves as chief of staff for state Rep. Jon Rosenthal, D-Houston. Credit: Odus Evbagharu

(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)

Odus Evbagharu is a Capitol staffer who says he’s ready to work his second Texas legislative session. But like many of the thousands of people employed under the dome, he’s nervous he might catch COVID-19.

Between pandemic protocols and a heavier police presence in and around the building in the wake of recent threats of violence, Evbagharu says the 2021 Legislature already looks very different than in sessions past.

