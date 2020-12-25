PHOTOS: Texas NICU babies dressed in adorable ‘ugly’ Christmas sweaters

The Baylor Scott & White system dressed some of its youngest patients in ‘ugly’ Christmas sweaters fit for Christmas Day festivities.

Infants in neonatal intensive care units at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Hillcrest were among those dressed to impress.

“Even in the ugliest holiday sweaters, these babies prove that good things come in small packages,” the hospital said in a release on its webite. “The most wonderful time of the year is made complete with these bundles of joy, who are sure to make it on Santa’s nice list.”

Scroll through the gallery above for a festive dose of adorable.