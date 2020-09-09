Don’t fall for this text message scam, Texas attorney general warns

AUSTIN – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is warning people to stay vigilant for a new scam targeting text messages.

According to Paxton, scammers are now sending messages containing a fraudulent link and false delivery information for a package.

Typically, the message will say that there is a pending delivery and to receive it, the recipient must “claim ownership” by providing personal and credit card information, Paxton said.

Anyone who receives a questionable message should:

Not click on any links.

Not respond to or share the message.

Not give out any personal, financial or other information that could reveal your identity.

Delete the message and block the number that sent it.

Report the phone number and message contents to the Office of the Attorney General or the Federal Trade Commission

Shipping companies will not contact customers via text message regarding issues with a package, Paxton said.

Any unsolicited message containing a link or claiming to be from a company you have not contacted should be considered suspicious and be treated with caution.

People can report suspected fraud by calling 1-800-621-0508 or by filing an online complaint at Texasattorneygeneral.gov/consumer-protection/file-consumer-complaint.