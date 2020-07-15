13 tips to help keep you and your loved ones safe through the Texas summer

HOUSTON – Fact: It’s hot outside.

Also a fact: In 2019, 52 children died in the U.S. due to being left inside hot vehicles, according to the Texas Department of Public safety.

As summer in Texas kicks into full gear, it is important to keep some heat-safety tips in mind. Not just to help prevent hot car deaths (which can happen even with people traveling less due to coronavirus), but to help keep you and your loved ones safe during outdoor summer activities.