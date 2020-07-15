13 tips to help keep you and your loved ones safe through the Texas summer

HOUSTON – Fact: It’s hot outside.
Also a fact: In 2019, 52 children died in the U.S. due to being left inside hot vehicles, according to the Texas Department of Public safety.
As summer in Texas kicks into full gear, it is important to keep some heat-safety tips in mind. Not just to help prevent hot car deaths (which can happen even with people traveling less due to coronavirus), but to help keep you and your loved ones safe during outdoor summer activities.
- Never leave a child unattended in a vehicle
- Always check the back seats or cargo areas of a vehicle before walking away.
- It is helpful to leave your purse, wallet, phone, shoe or any other item of importance next to your child to help you remember to get them out.
- Call 911 if you see a child alone in a hot car. Emergency personnel will provide guidance.
- Teach children not to play in vehicles, and make sure to place keys out-of-reach when not in use. This is especially important while many people are home due to coronavirus.
- Drink plenty of water throughout the day even if you do not feel thirsty.
- Avoid alcohol and beverages high in caffeine or sugar during periods of prolonged outdoor exposure.
- Pay attention to your body as heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke can develop quickly.
- Warning signs include: High body temperature (103°F or higher), headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion, passing out, Heavy sweating, muscle cramps, tiredness or weakness.
- Check on the elderly, sick, very young and those without air conditioning.
- Don’t forget pet safety.
- Monitor local weather updates and stay aware of any upcoming changes in the weather.
- Limit exposure to the sun, stay indoors as much as possible and avoid strenuous outdoor activity.
- Wear sunscreen, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a hat while spending time outdoors.
- Be extra careful when cooking outdoors, building campfires or driving off-road to avoid igniting dry vegetation.