13 University of Texas football players test positive for coronavirus

Four days after University of Texas at Austin football players began voluntary summer workouts, school officials confirmed that 13 athletes have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

All 13 players are now self-isolating, while 10 other student athletes are in self-quarantine and are asymptomatic, according to a Thursday press release. Last week, UT reported two players were self-isolating after testing positive.

The university also said four players have tested positive for antibodies.

In a Wednesday report, athletics director Chris Del Conte said all players were required to conduct testing, physicals and COVID-19 safety training before participating in workouts, which began for the first time Monday since university activities were shut down and students were sent home in March.

"We did have some student-athletes test positive for COVID-19 and are following all of our protocols, policies and procedures for self-isolation, contact tracing and management of those affected," Del Conte wrote. "We will continue to report the number of cases as we receive confirmation and clearance to do so."