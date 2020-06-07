George W. Bush won't support Donald Trump’s reelection, report says

Former President George W. Bush speaks at the funeral for his father, former President George H.W. Bush, at the National Cathedral in in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 5, 2018. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

George W. Bush will not support the re-election of Donald Trump, according to people familiar with his thinking, the New York Times reported Saturday.

The paper quoted "people familiar with their thinking" to say the former president and Texas governor won't vote for Trump's reelection and that his brother, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, "isn't sure how he'll vote." The paper spotlights several members of the Republican Party who are dissenting from party lines, though Bush was the only prominent Texas politician mentioned. Freddy Ford, a spokesman for Bush, did not respond to Tribune requests for confirmation but told the New York Times that Bush would steer clear of speaking publicly on the race for president.

It is unclear whether Bush will be voting for Joe Biden, Trump's Democratic rival