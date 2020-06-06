77ºF

Founder of Black Lives Matter Houston: "They don't have a choice but to hear us"

Ashton P. Woods, founder of Black Lives Matter Houston, leads protesters in Houston on May, 29 2020. Ashton P. Woods

Ashton P. Woods knows the many protests in response to the death of George Floyd could lead to changes at all levels of government. "You can’t tamp down critical mass when all 50 states are protesting, places where you don’t expect people to even care about this issue," he said.

In the weekend edition of The Brief podcast, listen to what the founder of Black Lives Matter Houston says about what he expects to come out of this moment.

