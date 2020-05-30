She worries voting in person could put her grandmother at risk of contracting coronavirus

Sara Sullivan, right, is worried that voting in person in the upcoming elections could expose her 92-year-old grandmother Dorothy Sullivan to COVID-19. Courtesy Sara Sullivan

Sara Sullivan is hoping she can vote by mail in the upcoming elections for the first time. The Denton County woman says that while she loves the excitement of casting a ballot in person, she wants to minimize her exposure to the new coronavirus to protect those in her household.

