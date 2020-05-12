Police video shows chaos in Texas park as gunshots erupt
FORT WORTH, Texas – Newly-released police video of a weekend shooting in a crowded North Texas park shows a chaotic scene as gunfire erupted and five people were left wounded.
A police statement Tuesday said about 400 people were gathered in Village Creek Park in southeastern Fort Worth park about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, where they were riding all-terrain vehicles and drinking alcohol in violation of local ordinances. City officials had also discouraged such gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Police officers used patrol car loudspeakers and sirens to ask the crowd to disperse, with each request growing more urgent and demanding. The video then caught the sounds of numerous gunshots and showed the crowd scattering and fleeing as officers rushed to aid the wounded.
No arrests have been reported, and what prompted the shooting was not immediately known.
Police had initially estimated the crowd size as about 600 people. As of Sunday, a police spokesman said two of those wounded were in critical condition and three suffered injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. A police spokesman had no condition updates as of Tuesday.
In response to yesterday’s shooting incident at Village Creek Park, we would like to provide an update on the status of the investigation. First, the department would like to reassure the community that we are working diligently to ensure the investigation is concluded as expeditiously as possible while maintaining the integrity of the investigative process. Additionally, FWPD is working closely with members of the community to ensure those responsible are held accountable. On 5/10/2020 at approximately 5:45 p.m., East Division Officers began addressing city ordinance violations, such as people riding ATV’s and drinking alcohol in a city park, at this location while attempting to disperse a growing crowd. Officers began addressing the crowd, which has been estimated to consist of about 400 people, and requested that they disperse. There were approximately five Fort Worth Officers in the park in marked police vehicles, some using their public address systems and sirens, to encourage the crowd to disperse. A Police Supervisor at the scene began repeatedly ordering the crowd to leave the park using his public address system. Numerous gunshots soon rang out and many fled the scene; this was captured by a police vehicle in-car camera system. Officers quickly ran to the aid of those wounded and summoned emergency medical attention while other officers began searching for those involved. The FWPD Gang Unit is continuing to investigate and all five shooting victims are expected to recover. No other details will be released at this time in order to preserve the integrity of the investigative process. Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact our non-emergency number at 817-392-4222 or contact Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477. @fortworthpdPosted by Fort Worth Police Department on Monday, May 11, 2020
