Only in Texas: These homes have yard decor you would only see in Texas

Everyone knows Texans have great state pride and they’ll embrace it any chance they get.

Anything can be ‘Texified,’ and these homeowners just proved it.

Here’s yard decor you’d only see in Texas:

Texas and trucks go hand-in-hand

A rusted out 1950 GMC 250 truck now serves as yard decor in East Texas. #travel pic.twitter.com/p9hnyre8HT — Paul Thompson (@FlyingPhotog) January 12, 2020

You know everything’s bigger in Texas

@RiceKinderInst we have the best Halloween yard decor in Houston pic.twitter.com/eZnrkAXjZw — Medical Inflatables (@MEGAInflatables) October 16, 2018

Whoever lives in this home is on a whole nother level of team spirit

There’s nothing like Christmas in Texas

Kids in Texas definitely won’t catch Santa now