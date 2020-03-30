H-E-B donating $3 million to Texas non-profits

H-E-B is donating $3 million for coronavirus community support to Texas non-profit organizations, the company announced on Monday.

In an effort to help Texans, H-E-B is making an initial multi-million dollar commitment to support local organizations supporting those who are in dire need.

“During these trying times, H-E-B is here for Texas,” said H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs Winell Herron. “Now, more than ever, H-E-B is keeping with our Spirit of Giving and Helping Here philosophies to do everything we can to support our fellow Texans.”

Through the company’s partnership with Texas nonprofits, they are seeking to provide relief to those most impacted: seniors, children and low-income families, the release states.

H-E-B’s Hunger Relief Program will donate $1.2 million to support 18 food banks throughout Texas. Additionally, the Texas-based grocer will deliver 15 truckloads of food and household supplies to food banks around the state.

“H-E-B’s donation comes at a critical time as food banks across the state are stepping in to provide emergency food to the people and communities impacted by COVID-19,” Feeding Texas CEO Celia Cole said. “We are grateful to H-E-B for its support. Together we will ensure no Texan goes hungry during this public health crisis.”

Of the $3 million donation, H-E-B is giving $500,000 to organizations such as Meals on Wheels which is dedicated to mobilized home feeding services for seniors and low-income families.

H-E-B is also donating $300,000 to assist Texas Biomedical Research Institute in their coronavirus research.

Texas Biomed is a San Antonio-based organization with a team that has launched a research project and is working to develop the laboratory model necessary for testing diagnostics, vaccines, and treatments to combat coronavirus.

The final $1 million of the $3 million contribution is being pledged to support local H-E-B nonprofit partners providing essential services in response to the coronavirus.

H-E-B is encouraging organizations that are experiencing an increased need as a result of the pandemic to apply for funding on the H-E-B My Community Investment website.