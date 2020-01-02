South Texas sheriff warns about traveling to Nuevo Laredo amid ‘intensive shootings’

SAN ANTONIO – A warning has been issued from the Webb County sheriff due to a string on shootings in Nuevo Laredo.

Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar wrote on Facebook just before 7 p.m. Wednesday that “intensive shootings” between cartel members and the Tamaulipas State Police have taken place for hours.

“Please avoid these areas and do not cross over to Nuevo Laredo,” Cuellar warned. “It’s been said that high-caliber machine guns and explosives are being utilized.”

Attention: Please do not cross to Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas right now. We have information that there have been intensive... Posted by Martin Cuellar on Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Nuevo Laredo sits across the border from Laredo.

Cuellar went on to say Webb County sheriff’s deputies and the Laredo Police Department are monitoring areas near the border.

LPD recommends anyone needing to travel to Nuevo Laredo heed to the U.S. Consolate’s travel advisories.

The Laredo Police Department is keeping a close eye on the developments happening in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.... Posted by Laredo Police Department on Wednesday, January 1, 2020

At least three cartel members died in the shootouts, the Laredo Morning Times reported.

The newspaper reported that gunfire erupted around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, and state police came under fire.

The cartel members who died were wearing tactical gear, LMT reported.

This story is courtesy KSAT.com.