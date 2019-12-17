President Trump endorses Texas Congresswoman Kay Granger for reelection

WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, speaks during the House GOP leadership press conference after the House Republican Conference meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

President Donald Trump endorsed U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, for reelection in what could be the toughest race of her career.

Congresswoman Kay @GrangerCampaign has worked hard for Texas and been a strong supporter of our #MAGA Agenda. She’s strong on #2A and Securing our Border and is 100% pro-life. Kay has my Complete and Total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2019

Granger faces former Colleyville Councilman Chris Putnam in the 12th District's Republican primary which encompasses Fort Worth. Much of Putnam's case against Granger is that she has not been sufficiently supportive of Trump. He's frequently cited Granger's 2016 call for him to drop out of the presidential race after the release of a video featuring Trump discussing grabbing women's private parts.

Trump included Granger's new campaign Twitter handle, which had not existed until recent weeks.

This is a heavily Republican district that encompasses portions of Tarrant, Parker and Wise counties.

The primary is March 3.

