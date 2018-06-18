Texas Tech grad student participating in UT Austin study abroad program dies

A Texas Tech University student who was participating in a University of Texas at Austin study abroad program in Irkutsk, Russia, has died, according to statement sent to the UT campus community.

Elmer Arrieta was injured in a fall during a hiking excursion on Olkhon Island, according to the statement by Dr. Soncia Reagins-Lilly, vice president for student affairs and dean of students. He was one of 20 students on the excursion Saturday.

"Elmer was a graduate student in Texas Tech's College of Architecture," Reagins-Lilly said in the statement. "UT officials have been in close contact with his parents and with the campus coordinator on the ground to provide any assistance they may need."

Read more at KSAT.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.