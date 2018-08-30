Texas A&M mascot Reveille VIII laid to rest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The 12-year-old collie named Reveille VIII, who served as the Texas A&M mascot for 10 years, was laid to rest Thursday.

More than 100 people attended the service in front of Kyle Field, where “Miss Rev” was buried next to her predecessors.

The beloved dog, which was called the “First Lady of Aggieland,” was remembered for her loyalty, tradition and love during a military-style service.

“Her Ladyship,” as one of her handlers called her, served as the mascot until 2015, and has been cared for by the university’s veterinary school since her retirement.

In 2014, then-A&M cadet handler Ryan Kreider deflected an SMU wide receiver from the dog. Kreider threw himself in front of the out-of-bounds player. A&M went on to win that game 58-6.

The Aggies host Northwestern State on Thursday night.

VIDEO: Memorial service held for Reveille VIII

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.