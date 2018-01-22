Teen uses CPR to save man at movie theater in Tomball

TOMBALL, Texas - A teenager is being called a hero after he managed to save a man's life while at work at a local movie theater.

Corey Brennan, 18, figured Saturday would crawl on at work. Business at the movie theater where he works seemed slow.

"It was slower than usual but very chaotic," Brennan said, who was assigned to the box office at Regal Cinemas 19, along Tomball Parkway.

All was slow, according to Brennan, until he heard a coworker yell.

"I heard one of the employees start screaming we need to call 911. He's not responding," he said.

A customer stopped breathing while sitting with his family in the restaurant area of the theater.

"The family members were starting to worry and everything," Brennan said.

Everyone else worried, too. Everyone, except for Corey Brennan, who thought quickly.

"You never know when CPR might need to be administered," quipped Brennan, during an interview with KPRC2.

So, he administered it.

"Started chest compressions and by that time EMS was called and they were on the way," he said.

Eventually, the man started to breath. EMS crews rushed him to the hospital.

Corey Brennan brought the man back -- he began to breathe. The deed comes as no coincidence, either, to Brennan, a junior at Tomball High School.

"I'm looking into going into EMT/Firefighting after I get out of high school. I'm a junior firefighter with Tomball fire department, and I'm also an athletic trainer for Tomball High School, as well," Brennan said.

Corey Brennan said he's thankful he could help. He does not know the man whose life he helped save.

He looks forward to meeting him someday.

"Come visit, please," Brennan said, offering an invitation.

