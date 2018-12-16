Teen boy killed in shooting at northeast Harris County motel, deputies say

HOUSTON - A 15-year-old boy was killed after he was shot Saturday night at a motel in northeast Harris County, deputies said.

The shooting was reported at 7:24 p.m. in the 13000 block of Duncum Street.

In a Tweet, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the teen and a group of friends “may” have been playing with a loaded gun when it discharged.

A deputy on-scene said there were about five people in the group and described the location as an extended stay motel.

Deputies after they learned the teen was taken by a private vehicle to an urgent care clinic at 1623 W. Baker in Baytown, Gonzalez said in a tweet. The teen was pronounced dead at the clinic.

It is unknown if the gun was registered. No arrests have been made.

The scene is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.