Teacher accused of having sex with student after parent finds text messages

GOODYEAR, Arizona - An elementary school teacher is accused of having sex with a student.

Brittany Ann Zamora, 27, is facing several charges in the case in Goodyear, Arizona.

Zamora was a 6th grade teacher at Las Brisas Academy Elementary School.

According to the Goodyear Police Department, the parent of a 13-year-old male student found text messages between Zamora and his son indicating sexual activity between the two.

The incidents reportedly happened both on and off campus.

According to AZCentral.com, court records show the boy said he wanted to have sex with Zamora again and she responded, "I know baby! I want you every day with no time limit."

Zamora was arrested March 22.

She is charged with 10 counts of sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of molestation, two counts of furnishing a harmful item to a minor and one count of public sex indecency.

