Over 800 sugar daddies in Houston? Report says yes

HOUSTON - Houston has a little over 800 sugar daddies residing in the city, according to a report.

The highest concentration of sugar daddies is in downtown Houston, which has 182, according to Seeking Arrangement.

Boulevard Oaks is next with 144 sugar daddies, while Spring has 138 of them.

Rounding out the list of 10 are Uptown, Shadow Oaks, Kingwood, Westbury, River Oaks, Mid-West and Webster.

The website also reported that Texas ranks fifth in the country for the highest number of sugar daddies and sixth in the country for the highest number of sugar mommies.

Seeking Arrangement data lists more than 3 million college students as sugar babies.

Texas comes in eighth place for male sugar babies and sixth for female sugar babies.

The website lists the average age of a sugar daddy as 41 years old and the average age for a sugar baby as 26 years old.

