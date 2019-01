HOUSTON - A person was pinned between a car and a gas station building in SE Houston when a driver swerved into the wall, police said.

The crash happened in the 400 block of El Dorado Boulevard.

Police said the driver who slammed into the wall was driving an SUV.

The person who was struck was sent to a hospital in unknown.

One person taken to hospital after HPD says driver crashes into Valero on El Dorado Boulevard. @kprc2 pic.twitter.com/64oR3Lbrte — Syan Rhodes (@KPRC2Syan) January 9, 2019

