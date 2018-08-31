Suspect in beating death of elderly Pasadena man arrested in Louisiana

Silvano Dejesus Echavarria is seen in these images released by Pasadena, Texas, police on Aug. 8, 2018.

HOUSTON - The suspect in the beating death of an elderly Pasadena man was arrested Friday in Louisiana.

Silvano Dejesus Echavarria, 23, was wanted on a capital murder charge in connection with the Aug. 5 death of 83-year-old Pedro Munive.

Investigators said surveillance video showed a man approach Munive after jumping over a fence from a neighboring complex. The pair had a conversation before Munive is hit and kicked several times by the man, investigators said.

Vance Mitchell, spokesman for the Pasadena Police Department, said two detectives from the department are in Louisiana to interview Echavarria.

The circumstances of Echavarria’s arrest were not immediately released.

