Storm recap: Must-see pictures, video from overnight storms

HOUSTON - Strong storms brought strong storms, street flooding, lightning and hail to the Houston area Thursday evening.
Motorists were trapped from side streets to stretches of major highways. Residents caught large lighting strikes on camera and even large bouts of hail.
Even rain poured into Minute Maid Park while the Astros beat the Rangers 4-2.
Here's a recap:
School districts reported closings and delays for Friday
Multiple school districts have announced closures or delays after severe weather in our area. Read the full list here.
Large amounts of hail were spotted in the area of Beltway 8 and Westview
VIDEO: Trae Tha Truth helps stranded motorists in evening storms
VIDEO: Rain inside Minute Maid Park
Texas-shaped hail
VIDEO: Mario Diaz talks with a stranded motorist
Hail pummeled Rayburn
VIDEO: 40 vehicles stuck in high water on I-10 near Wayside
