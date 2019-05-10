Storm recap: Must-see pictures, video from overnight storms

Thursday's storms brought lightning, heavy rain, street flooding, and hail to the Houston area.

Strong storms brought lightning, heavy rain, street flooding, and hail to the Houston area Thursday evening.

Motorists were trapped from side streets to stretches of major highways. Residents caught large lighting strikes on camera and even large bouts of hail.

Even rain poured into Minute Maid Park while the Astros beat the Rangers 4-2.

Here's a recap:

School districts reported closings and delays for Friday

Multiple school districts have announced closures or delays after severe weather in our area. Read the full list here.

Large amounts of hail were spotted in the area of Beltway 8 and Westview

RIGHT NOW: large hail coming down, stay off the roads pic.twitter.com/PFWvueoznt — KPRC2Jonathan (@KPRC2Jonathan) May 10, 2019

VIDEO: Trae Tha Truth helps stranded motorists in evening storms

VIDEO: Rain inside Minute Maid Park

Texas-shaped hail

If we're gonna have severe weather, it's gotta be Texan. Thanks for the photo, Adarsh Vakharia! MORE: https://kprc2.co/2H4l70Y?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=snd&utm_content=kprc2 Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Thursday, May 9, 2019

VIDEO: Mario Diaz talks with a stranded motorist

Hail pummeled Rayburn

🔊 SOUND ON! Nathan Donnell spotted this near Rayburn. MORE: https://kprc2.co/2H4l70Y?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=snd&utm_content=kprc2 Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Thursday, May 9, 2019

VIDEO: 40 vehicles stuck in high water on I-10 near Wayside

I-10 CLOSED AT MCCARTY: Here's a full list of closures https://kprc2.co/2LuiE42?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=snd&utm_content=kprc2 Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Thursday, May 9, 2019

