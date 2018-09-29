Star of Mexican telenovela accused of stealing from discount designer store

Danielle Stefani Arellano, 52, was charged with theft Friday after police said she walked out of a discount designer retailer with items hidden in her purse.

SAN ANTONIO - Mexican telenovela star Danielle Stefani Arellano, 52, was charged with theft Friday after police said she walked out of a discount designer retailer with items hidden in her purse.

Arellano, who goes by Daniela Castro in the TV industry, was arrested at the Saks OFF 5th at 5819 Worth Parkway in the RIM shopping center.

Authorities suspect she took $100 to $750 worth of merchandise from the store.

Arellano starred as Roberta in the telenovela "Me Declaro Culpable," which translates to "I plead guilty." According to IMDB, she appeared in all 62 episodes.

The show aired on Las Estrellas before coming to an end earlier this year. The show now airs on a Colombian TV network, Canal RCN.

