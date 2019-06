NASA

The SpaceX Dragon mission Expedition 59 is coming to an end.

Expedition 59 launched in March. On May 6 the spacecraft, which is carrying 5,500 pounds of hardware, crew members and research supplies, was captured by the Space Station robotic arm.

The spacecraft and its six onboard crew members are expected to return to Earth Monday around 11:45 a.m.



