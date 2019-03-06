Southwest delivers bridesmaid's dress to Costa Rica after she forgets to pack it

Talk about impeccable service. Southwest Airlines went above and beyond for a Houston woman who forgot to pack her bridesmaid's dress for her sister's wedding in Costa Rica — by delivering it to her the next day.

Grayleigh Oppermann said her excitement turned to dread when she realized she’d forgotten to pack the dress.

“This is my sister’s wedding,” she told "Today." “I can’t even imagine ... I was just sick to my stomach.”

Oppermann's friend, Taylor Kenney, quickly took to Twitter, desperately asking for Southwest’s help.

"@SouthwestAir help!! My friend is in a wedding on Saturday in Costa Rica but she left her bridesmaid dress here in Houston! Can we get her dress on flight #1734 tomorrow??? #WorthATry #BestCustomerService"

@SouthwestAir help!! My friend is in a wedding on Saturday in Costa Rica but she left her bridesmaid dress here in Houston! Can we get her dress on flight #1734 tomorrow??? #WorthATry #BestCustomerService — Taylor Kenney (@taylorkenney7) March 1, 2019

Southwest was quick to respond, “We like where you’re head’s at. Mind sending us a DM with her info?”

We like where your head’s at. Mind sending us a DM with her info? — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) March 1, 2019

Another friend of Oppermann's, Rachel Turner, showed up at Houston Hobby Airport to deliver the dress the next morning.

"I just never thought that this would come together like it did," Turner said. "Good things happen to good people, and Grayleigh is one of the most selfless people I know. The fact that this all worked out the way it did, it speaks volumes."

Update: another friend just dropped the dress off at Hobby Airport and @SouthwestAir was there, ready for the hand off! pic.twitter.com/mtDtOYSe3u — Taylor Kenney (@taylorkenney7) March 1, 2019

And just like that, Southwest took over and the infamous dress was off to Costa Rica.

Southwest went on to provide updates on the dress as it was en route, even tagging the whole adventure #RescueTheDress.

The dress is officially en route to Costa Rica! Track the status: https://t.co/XJPEZ2Paf4 pic.twitter.com/SJvb0EHG2z — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) March 1, 2019

Touching down soon... Our Dispatchers added a special tag to this flight in their system. #RescueTheDress 😂 pic.twitter.com/dM62yZ80jU — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) March 1, 2019

And the airline couldn't have completed the journey without a final update that the precious cargo had been delivered.

A Southwest representative hand-delivered the dress to Turner, who went to the airport to pick it up the morning after her panic moment.

Yep. That was totally worth it. 😊 pic.twitter.com/aM81Y9amUE — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) March 3, 2019

A Southwest Airlines representative said they never hesitated to help Oppermann.

"We knew we had to say yes to the dress," the rep said. "Cheers to the happy couple — and one relieved bridesmaid — from the LUV airline!"

