Small fire starts at this popular Houston restaurant on Friday

A popular Houston restaurant caught fire on Friday morning, but no one was injured and the building is still intact.



A fire started at the Backstreet Café, located in River Oaks, around 7:30 a.m. It lasted about 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

On its Facebook page, Backstreet Café said they would be closed for the day: “We are sad to report that we have had a small fire overnight, but no one was injured and the building is intact thanks to the quick response of Houston Fire Department! The damaged area is being assessed to figure out the cause of the fire, and we will be closed for business today. We don’t know how long we will be closed, but we will update you soon. Thanks, Houston!”



The restaurant, which is located in a 1930s-era house, has been a staple in Houston for more than 35 years and its executive chef Hugo Ortega, who also owns the restaurant, has won a handful of impressive awards for his dishes.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.