Simone Biles nominated for international sports award

MONACO - Simone Biles is among the nine U.S. nominees for the 2019 Laureus Awards.

They are included with some of the greatest names in sports globally, as selected by the worlds' media.

Biles, U.S. Olympic gymnastics champion, is considered a favorite, along with Olympic slalom Champion Mikaela Shiffrin, for the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award.

This is the second time Biles has been nominated for this global honor. She was the award winner in 2017.

Watch as the nominees are announced here for Sportswoman of the Year.

American athletes nominated in other categories include:

2018 NBA champions The Golden State Warriors for Laureus Team of the Year

Winter Olympics snowboarders Shaun White and Chloe Kim, for Laureus Sportsperson of the Year

Winter Olympics athlete Oksana Masters, for Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability

The Laureus World Sports Awards, which recognizes athletic achievement are the premier honors on the international sports calendar. Winners will be unveiled in Monaco on Feb. 18.

The Laureus Awards Ceremony showcases the work of Laureus Sport for Good which uses sports to address many of the social challenges facing young people today.



