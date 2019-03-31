Shelter-in-place issued for companies near ITC storage facility due to elevated benzene levels

DEER PARK, Texas - A shelter-in-place order has been issued for companies near the Intercontinental Terminals Co. after high levels of benzene were detected coming from the site.

ITC officials said periodic fluctuations of benzene readings were detected within a 2-mile radius of the facility. ITC officials said no residential areas have been affected.

They said crews will continue to monitor the air quality.

GEO Specialty Chemicals, which is near ITC, sounded the alarm to shelter in place due to the high levels of benzene.

There were reports that the city of La Porte issued a shelter-in-place order, but the La Porte Office of Emergency Management posted on its Facebook that the city had not and that they are monitoring air quality readings throughout the city and will update if the situation changes.

