Sheldon ISD staff to receive 10-15% raise, school board votes

HOUSTON - Teachers, counselors, librarians, nurses and other staff at Sheldon Independent School District will all receive at least a 10% raise, beginning on the first pay period of each employee's pay calendar, the district announced.

The vote for the pay increases was passed Tuesday at the district's regular school board meeting.

A spokesman for the district said the increases are to help employees stay competitive with neighboring districts. Beginning teacher salaries increased from $53,000 in the 2018-19 school year to $58,500 in 2019-20 school year, he said.

A veteran teacher, for example, entering his or her 20th year, would receive their base pay and an additional 15% raise.

