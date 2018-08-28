Senatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke may take NFL kneeling stance to 'The Ellen Show'

HOUSTON - U.S. senatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke is capturing a lot attention about his stance on NFL players kneeling during football games, including from Ellen DeGeneres, who has tweeted out that hewill be a guest on her show Sept. 5.

Recently a video of the Democratic candidate went viral after he explained his support of the protests, noting nonviolent civil rights protests and incidents from American history.

‘I can think of nothing more American.’ — Beto O'Rourke — the man taking on Ted Cruz — brilliantly explains why NFL players kneeling during the anthem is not disrespectful pic.twitter.com/xUGOuCFCSi — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 22, 2018

His position on the kneeling controversy also garnered a reaction from Republican incumbent Ted Cruz and his allies that O'Rourke is out of step with Texans.

