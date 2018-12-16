Security robot will start patrolling California mall soon

A California shopping mall is looking toward the future when it comes to security and customer relations.

A robot will soon begin regular patrols at "The Bloc" in California.

The robot is expected to begin its work in two weeks.

"We really like the fact that this is kind of on the cutting edge of technology. It's picking up video footage.

It's picking up mac addresses. So it's able to pick up a lot of information that humans just aren't capable of," said mall manager Dan Cote.

Cote said the robot will not take away jobs, but rather improve what's already available.



