Second deadly accident involving juveniles reported in Alvin

ALVIN, Texas - Two accidents, less than 24 hours apart, in the same area left two juveniles dead in Alvin, Texas, officials said.

On Friday, a car accident killed an Alvin High School student and on Saturday, another young person was killed in a crash in the same area.

Alvin police are investigating Saturday's rollover crash. The incident was reported on State Highway 35 and FM 528.

Police said this is the second deadly accident in two days.

Alvin High School had a grief counselor available this weekend and Monday for students mourning the loss of Ashely Hicks, who was killed in a crash Friday night near County Road 99 and Highway 6.

