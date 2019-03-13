Search warrant executed at Santa Fe animal clinic

SANTA FE, Texas - There appears to be new legal troubles for a Galveston County veterinarian accused of rape.

Investigators with the Texas Rangers and Galveston County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant Wednesday on Dr. Todd Glover's Santa Fe veterinary office.

Glover was arrested at his Webster home in December and was charged with the rape and sexual battery of two teenage girls. The incident allegedly happened when Glover took the teens to a Louisiana casino.

In late January, the Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners temporarily suspended Glover's license.

The board cited inspections at his two facilities, Planned Pethood and Petiatric Clinic and Animal Hospital in League City, Texas, and Animal Hospital of Santa Fe in Santa Fe, Texas.

The inspections revealed Glover's controlled substance records did not contain required information including dates of acquisition and quantity for drugs like ketamine, tramadol and diazepam.

The board also found Glover repeatedly prescribed Adderall to animals when it was not medically necessary. Those animals belonged to Glover and his employees. Under the temporary suspension, Glover is not allowed to practice veterinary medicine, supervise others in the practice and the clinic and facilities can only be used for administrative purposes.

"The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners (TBVME) is participating in a joint investigation with the Texas Rangers and the Galveston County District Attorney’s office related to a veterinarian who is licensed by the board. This investigation is ongoing, and additional details may be available later in the investigation," said Michelle Griffin, general counsel for the Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners.

Glover's attorney did not respond to KPRC's request for comment.

