Rockets sign Make-A-Wish kid to one-game contract

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets have signed Chance “CJ” Smith to a one-game contract! The 10-year-old Make-A-Wish child is a huge Rockets fan and requested his number be 13 because of his favorite player James Harden.

Harden is excited about what his new teammate could bring to the Rockets, “It’s big time.

He deserves it. I’ll go shoot with him, see how great his game is, see how he can contribute to tomorrow night’s game and help us.”

CJ was diagnosed with Burkitt’s lymphoma a year ago and continues to fight cancer with a smile and a great attitude.On Tuesday he practiced with the team and even made a basket assisted by Chris Paul.

Smith will be introduced with the Rockets in the pregame introductions and he and his father will sit courtside for Wednesday's game against Washington.

