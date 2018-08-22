'Resilience of faith': Pence visits Rockport church to mark Harvey anniversary

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a church in Rockport, Texas, on Aug. 22, 2018, to mark the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey.

ROCKPORT, Texas - Vice President Mike Pence visited Rockport on Wednesday to mark the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey.

Saturday will be a year since Harvey made landfall near Rockport with winds of more than 130 mph, leveling homes and upending the lives of thousands.

Pence spent Wednesday visiting the First Baptist Church of Rockport, which was badly damaged during the storm. One year later, the church has been rebuilt.

“A resilience of faith on full display,” Pence said as he looked over photos placed outside the church of the building before and after the storm. “It’s very inspiring.”

VIDEO: Pence, Abbott speak at Rockport church

Pence said that the damage to the church didn’t stop its leaders from helping the community that was in dire need.

WATCH: Mike Pence speaks at church in Rockport

“To see the way this community came together, and to see the way a church and a community, in the midst of a historic hurricane, came alongside neighbors that were in need,” the vice president said.

That sentiment was echoed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott who was with Pence during his tour.

“Without the help of average, everyday Texans, we wouldn’t be where we are now,” Abbott said.

PHOTOS: The damage of Hurricane Harvey

Pence said the visit has left him feeling confident in the state’s ability to bounce back from Harvey.

“It’s hard to come today and not be inspired,” Pence said.

The vice president will travel to Houston on Thursday, where he will speak at the Johnson Space Center.

