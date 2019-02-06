Trump plans El Paso rally after highlighting border city in State of the Union

Part of the U.S./Mexican border fence is seen on June 22, 2018, in El Paso, Texas.

EL PASO, Texas - President Donald Trump has scheduled a rally in El Paso next week after he mentioned the Texas border city during his State of the Union address.

The Make America Great Again rally is set for 8 p.m. Central Time Monday at the El Paso County Coliseum, according to Trump’s campaign website.

Trump highlighted the west Texas town that shares a border with Juarez, Mexico, during Tuesday night’s address, saying it was once one of America’s most dangerous cities until a barrier was built along the border.

“The border city of El Paso, Texas, used to have extremely high rates of violent crime -- one of the highest in the entire country, and considered one of our nation's most dangerous cities," Trump said. "Now, immediately upon its building, with a powerful barrier in place, El Paso is one of the safest cities in our country.”

According to a report by the El Paso Times, crime data from the FBI shows that crime actually increased between 2006, two years before the fence was built, and 2011, two years after the fence was built.

A spokesman for the Trump campaign told KTSM-TV that the president believes there is no better place to demonstrate that walls work.

