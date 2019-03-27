Barbara Bush blames Trump, 2016 election for heart attack in new biography

Former first lady Barbara Bush at the 2008 Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minnesota.

HOUSTON - Barbara Bush died in April 2018 but her outspoken nature is still making headlines nearly a year later.

In an upcoming biography written by USA Today’s Susan Page, titled “The Matriarch,” Bush details her long-standing dislike for President Donald Trump, according to NBC News.

According to NBC News, the former first lady called Trump “greedy, selfish and ugly” in diary entries from 1990, and by 2016 she was "dismayed by the nation's divisions and by the direction of the party she had worked for, and for so long."

Bush even mentions how she suffered a heart attack in 2016 and blamed is the 2016 election cycle and Trump’s bashing her son Jeb Bush, the article says.

The book is expecting to publish April 2 and will contain more details about Bush, her life and the unfiltered opinions she was known for.

For more on the biography visit NBCNews.com.

