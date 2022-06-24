95º

National reaction from organizations, celebrities on Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, April 23, 2021. Seated from left are Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Standing from left are Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File) (Erin Schaff)

Reactions poured in from national organizations and celebrities following the Supreme Court’s decision to end the 49-year constitutional protections for abortion on Friday.

Here’s what organizations are saying:

Planned Parenthood Texas

“Today, the U.S. Supreme Court erased nearly 50 years of history and its responsibility to uphold legal precedent. This deplorable ruling by the Court’s conservative majority strips Americans of their constitutional rights and further erodes abortion access in Texas. This dangerous outcome opens the floodgates for more states across the country to ban abortion.

“Texans know all too well the reality of living in a post-Roe world. For more than nine months under S.B 8, Texans have been denied access to abortion in their own state and have been forced to continue a pregnancy, seek abortion outside the health care system, or travel hundreds or even thousands of miles if they can secure the funds, time off from work, child care, and transportation needed to access abortion out of state. Providers have been forced to turn away patients. It’s heartbreaking and completely preventable.

“Forcing someone to continue a pregnancy against their will is a grave violation of human rights and dignity. All Americans deserve to live under a rule of law that respects their bodily autonomy and reproductive decisions. Let’s be clear: today’s ruling and its unraveling of Roe v. Wade will not end the need for abortion. This decision will have damaging effects for generations. And we know the impacts of this decision will fall hardest on the communities who already face discriminatory obstacles to health care—particularly Black, Latinx, and Indigenous communities, people with disabilities, people in rural areas, young people, LGBTQ+ people, undocumented people, and those having difficulty making ends meet.

“The fate of Roe is not the fate of Planned Parenthood. Today our doors are open and they will remain open to serve Texans who need access to essential reproductive health care. Our priority will remain restoring and expanding access to that care, including abortion, for all Texans.”

World Health Organization

America First Policy Institute

“Today’s historic Supreme Court decision does not mark the end of the near half-century fight for life; it correctly returns this issue to the people’s elected representatives in each of the states. The hopes of future generations now rest within the purview of lawmakers, who will decide whether America will continue spiraling down the Left’s extreme path of taxpayer-funded, on-demand abortion up until the moment of birth or a path of compassion, support, and care for both the lives involved in this difficult issue — the mother and the baby — and fulfilling the Founders’ vision of a country that cherishes everyone’s inalienable right to LIFE, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

It should also be noted that this historic day for democracy, nearly 50 years in the making, would not have been possible without the leadership and commitment to life of President Donald J. Trump. Thank you, Mr. President!”

Republican National Committee

“Life wins! Millions of Americans are celebrating today’s ruling and a pro-life movement that has worked tirelessly for decades. For a half century unelected judges have dictated America’s abortion laws. This historic ruling rightfully returns power to the American people to enact laws that protect unborn children and support mothers everywhere. As this debate now returns to the states and the American people, we know there is still much work ahead. Republicans will continue to advocate for life, uphold the law, and stand against an extreme Democrat Party’s pro-abortion agenda.”

When We All Vote

“My heart breaks for everyone impacted by the events of just the last few weeks. Right now, Americans are fighting for their basic right to live freely in this country. Our children were attacked in their elementary school classrooms, the Black community was attacked at the grocery store and now the Supreme Court has become a catalyst in the attack on a woman’s right to make decisions about her own healthcare. With today’s decision, the Court has allowed states to ban abortion, taking away millions of people’s right to make decisions about their bodies and their healthcare.”

“With the many strides we’ve made as a nation, it feels unfathomable that we are still arguing about whether we have the right to sovereignty over our own bodies. None of this is by accident – it’s the result of decisions made by policymakers at every level of government rooted in white supremacy.”

“When you’re ready, join us as we demand that our elected officials respect our bodies and our choices. We ask that they stand up to protect Americans’ right to make their own decisions about their bodies and live safely in their communities. Enough is enough.”

Central Conference of American Rabbis

The Central Conference of American Rabbis condemns, in the strongest terms, the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and deplores the reversal of the precedent set a half-century ago in Roe v. Wade. Roe guaranteed a right to reproductive health care, enabling tens of millions of pregnant people to terminate pregnancies that threatened their wellbeing. Now we face a terrifying future: hundreds of millions of Americans, in about half of the fifty states, will lack access to safe and legal abortion care.

The CCAR proudly participated in an amicus curiae brief submitted to the Supreme Court in support of Jackson Women’s Health Organization and of reproductive freedom.

Abortion access is part of comprehensive healthcare. Overturning Roe v. Wade will not stop abortions. What it will do is increase the occurrence of illegal, dangerous abortions, thereby causing unnecessary death and suffering. We know that low-income women and all gender non-conforming individuals who can become pregnant will suffer the greatest burden of state abortion bans triggered by a reversal of Roe v. Wade. This ruling will harm not only countless individuals, but also their families and communities.

This decision violates the First Amendment’s guarantee of the right to free exercise of religion for Jews and others whose religious traditions, like ours, permit abortion. Moreover, this ruling is a violation of the principle of the separation of church and state, a cherished ideal of our unique American democracy.

The CCAR, its members, and communities will not rest in our ongoing struggle for reproductive liberty, working with all our Reform Movement partner organizations, as well as the National Council of Jewish Women, Jews of other movements, women’s and LGBTQ advocacy groups, interfaith partners, and all Americans who join this work for individual bodily autonomy and privacy.

In the strongest terms, CCAR rabbis call on Congress to enact federal legislation guaranteeing a right to safe and legal abortion for all within our nation’s borders. Reform rabbis will continue to oppose state laws that restrict abortion rights. The CCAR will support its members who are in need of abortion care, wherever they live, just as Reform rabbis will be present for members of the communities they serve and for all Americans in need of abortion care—again, wherever they live. The CCAR supports our rabbis who will now choose to participate in civil disobedience if necessary to save the lives of and ensure access to healthcare for pregnant people.

At this terrifying moment in American history for all people who can become pregnant and for all who love them, Reform rabbis stand ready to comfort the afflicted and to act on behalf of all who need any kind of reproductive health care, including abortion care.

Here’s what celebrities and activists are saying:

