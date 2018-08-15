Police Porn: Cop accused of using body cam to film office sex

(KPNX) - An Arizona police sergeant has been fired after body camera footage captured him having sex with a woman in his office.

In the video, former Superior Police Sergeant Anthony Doran turns on his body camera and angles it toward himself. The video also shows him sitting at his desk in uniform while a woman sits on his lap.

A report from the Pinal County Sheriff's Office reveals the video was saved in a folder on the desktop of Doran's Doran's work computer. Investigators say the folder titled "Fun Time" contained 36GB of additional sexually explicit material, including naked photos of his 5-year-old daughter. Doran was not charged with a crime, but PCSO's report concluded by saying, "There is suspicion that some grooming behavior may be present."

The Superior Police Department confirms they fired Doran in April, but would not comment further.

Doran previously worked for the Pima County Sheriff's Department in Tuscon, Arizona, where he was accused of having inappropriate contact with a woman while on duty in his patrol car.

