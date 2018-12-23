Police officer crashes into parked cars

HOUSTON - A Houston police officer was en route on a call to assist another officer when he crashed his car into two parked cars, police said.

The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. Saturday on Wheatley Street near Montgomery Road in northwest Houston as the officer was headed northbound on Wheatley, according to police.

When the officer lost control, he hit a parked car that was thrust into another vehicle and ended up striking a pedestrian, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The police officer was not injured.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.