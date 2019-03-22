Phil Collins to stop in Houston on 'Still Not Dead Yet, Live!' tour

HOUSTON - Phil Collins is coming to Houston in September.
The “Still Not Dead Yet, Live!” tour will stop at Toyota Center on September 24, one of 15 stops across the U.S.
Prior to official ticket sale which starts on Friday, March 30, presales for Citi credit card holders and verified fans begin this week. Registration for the presales ends on Sunday. Citi presale begins on March 26, and verified fans sales begin on March 29.
Collins plans to perform hits from throughout his career, from “Another Day in Paradise” to “In the Air Tonight,” Rolling Stone reports.
Phil Collins Tour Dates
September 23 – Dallas at American Airlines Center
September 24 – Houston at Toyota Center
September 26 – Tampa, Fla. at Amalie Arena
September 28 – Atlanta at Infinite Energy Center
September 29 – Charlotte, N.C. at Spectrum Center
October 1 – Detroit at Little Caesars Arena
October 2 – Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena
October 4 – Buffalo, N.Y. at KeyBank Center
October 6 – New York at Madison Square Garden
October 9 – Louisville, Ky. at KFC Yum! Center
October 11 – Omaha, Neb, at CHI Health Center
October 13 – Denver at Pepsi Center
October 15 – Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Arena
October 17 – San Francisco at Chase Center
October 19 – Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena
