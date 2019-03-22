Phil Collins to stop in Houston on 'Still Not Dead Yet, Live!' tour

HOUSTON - Phil Collins is coming to Houston in September.

The “Still Not Dead Yet, Live!” tour will stop at Toyota Center on September 24, one of 15 stops across the U.S.

Prior to official ticket sale which starts on Friday, March 30, presales for Citi credit card holders and verified fans begin this week. Registration for the presales ends on Sunday. Citi presale begins on March 26, and verified fans sales begin on March 29.

Collins plans to perform hits from throughout his career, from “Another Day in Paradise” to “In the Air Tonight,” Rolling Stone reports.

Phil Collins Tour Dates

September 23 – Dallas at American Airlines Center

September 24 – Houston at Toyota Center

September 26 – Tampa, Fla. at Amalie Arena

September 28 – Atlanta at Infinite Energy Center

September 29 – Charlotte, N.C. at Spectrum Center

October 1 – Detroit at Little Caesars Arena

October 2 – Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena

October 4 – Buffalo, N.Y. at KeyBank Center

October 6 – New York at Madison Square Garden

October 9 – Louisville, Ky. at KFC Yum! Center

October 11 – Omaha, Neb, at CHI Health Center

October 13 – Denver at Pepsi Center

October 15 – Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Arena

October 17 – San Francisco at Chase Center

October 19 – Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.