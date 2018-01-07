Person injured in accidental shooting at gun range in Friendswood

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - A person was hospitalized after being shot in the neck Sunday at a gun range in Friendswood, Harris County deputies said.

The shooting was reported at Best Shot Range in the 4000 block of FM 2351 Road.

The shooting is being investigated as a accidental self-inflicted gunshot.

The victim was taken to Clear Lake Medical Center trauma center and is in stable condition.

The range owners released the following statement regarding the incident:

“First and foremost, we ask for everyone's patience and prayers with regard to the accident that occurred at the Range today. All safety measures were taken. As an investigation is currently underway, we will not make a further statement on the matter until it is appropriate."

They said the gun range will be closed until further notice.

