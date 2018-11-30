Paul McCartney is not coming to H-Town, Houston Chronicle says after ad mix-up

The Houston Chronicle said of the ad, "A Paul McCartney ad for a show that will NOT happen on April 28."

HOUSTON - The Houston Chronicle raised spirits and then dashed them Friday morning when a full-page advertisement featuring Paul McCartney appeared in its Preview section.

The paper said on its website that the advertisement for McCartney’s "Freshen Up" tour was incorrect for an April 28, 2019 concert date.

NRG, the Houston Chronicle reported, provided the advertisement.

NRG has tweeted that people should disregard the ad.

Paul McCartney will not be at NRG Stadium on April 28th. Please disregard the ad. — NRG Park (@nrgpark) November 30, 2018

KPRC has reached out to the Houston Chronicle and NRG for comment but has not received word back yet.

The Rolling Stones are slated to play NRG Stadium on April 28, 2019 – not the Beatles icon.

However, the paper appeared to hedge its bets and left room for a possible McCartney concert in the “near future.”

This is the full statement from the Houston Chronicle, as it appears on the paper’s website as of this writing.

“Today's Preview section in the Houston Chronicle boasted a full-page ad for a Paul McCartney concert on his Freshen Up tour behind new album 'Egypt Station.'

"Typically that would be cause for celebration. Only the date listed is April 28 at NRG Stadium, which is the date the Rolling Stones set last week on their No Filter tour. And the same venue.

The ad was supposed to be for the Stones gig, and the incorrect ad was provided by the venue. So as of right now: The Rolling Stones will play NRG Stadium on April 28, 2019.

"Paul McCartney will NOT play NRG Stadium on April 28, 2019.

"Some McCartney dates are already on the books for 2019, which leaves ample room to add a Houston gig.

"But at this point, there is no McCartney date here. Though clearly somebody has drawn up an ad for one, so perhaps there will be news in the near future.”



